May 16, 1925 - June 9, 2022

DALTON CITY — Betty Ann Davidson, 97, of Dalton City, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Sullivan Health Care and Rehab in Sullivan, IL.

Betty was born May 16, 1925, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Henry and Bessie Fern (Stagner) Wilking. She graduated Mt. Zion High School and worked at Standard Oil and at Staley Credit Union. She was married to Charles K. Davidson on February 24, 1946. He preceded her in death on February 27, 2015.

She was a devoted homemaker and farmer's wife. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Decatur. She was also a member of Presbyterian Women, Decatur Gardening Club, and the Decatur Athletic Club. She served on the Kemmerer Village Board, the Springfield Presbyterian Home Board, volunteered at Rock Springs Center, belonged to the St. Mary's Auxiliary, and was a Milam Township Election Judge.

Betty is survived by her daughter Cynthia (John) Butler; grandchildren: Anne (Jay) Mollerskov, Andrew (Sydney) Butler, Matthew (Sabrina) Davidson; and great-grandchildren: Braxton and Laighton Davidson.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, husband, five brothers and son Scott (Debra) Davidson.

Services to Celebrate Betty's Life will be at 11:00 AM Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Dawson and Wikoff Funeral Home in Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services. Burial to follow in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church in Decatur.

Arrangements by Dawson and Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., Mt. Zion.

