Feb. 7, 1924 - April 24, 2022

DECATUR — Betty Ann Inman, 98, of Decatur, IL, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Huntsville, AL, with her family by her side.

Betty was born February 7, 1924, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Harve and Susie (Kenward) Kiser. She married the love of her life, Everett Inman, in Fort McClellan, AL on July 26, 1943. They shared over 72-years together before Everett passed away on December 21, 2015.

Betty worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for both A. E. Staley Mftg Co. and the Jan-San Supply Co. for over 20-years. She was a very active member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Decatur, and more recently a member of Elwin United Methodist Church. Betty gave and received the most joy in life spending time with her family. She enjoyed supporting her children and grandchildren's many activities over the decades, whether sports, academics, or fine arts. Betty was a voracious reader and a regular at the Decatur library. She loved playing games with her family, watching Jeopardy and working numerous crossword puzzles daily, and was a diehard Chicago Cubs fan. Everyone always marveled at how young she was for her age, and - true to form - she kept her sharp wit until her final day with us.

Betty leaves behind her son, Thomas Inman of Huntsville, AL; sister, Nancy (Jerry) Buechler of Decatur; grandchildren: Michele (Robert) Moody, Julie (Don) Woolsey, Jennifer Peck, Brenda (David) Rasco, Bill (Nikki) Boehm, Brad (Courtney) Boehm, Ashley Inman, Zachary Inman, and Megan Inman; 16 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and many extended family and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: John and Bob Kiser; sister, Helen Sebree; husband, Everett; daughters: Karen Lents and Linda Boehm; son-in-law, Robert Lents; grandson, David Lents; and great-grandson, Nicholas Dehority.

A service will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Graceland Fairlawn. Funeral Home.

Memorials can be made to St. Teresa Educational Foundation.

Condolences may be sent to Betty's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.