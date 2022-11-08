Feb. 23, 1928 - Nov. 4, 2022

DECATUR — Betty Anne Watkins, 94, a lifelong resident of Decatur, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Betty was born on February 23, 1928, in London, England, a twin daughter of US citizens, Marion G. and Elizabeth "Lye" P. (Gifford) Godwin. Betty attended Mary W. French elementary school, Woodrow Wilson junior high, and Decatur High School. She enrolled at Millikin University and joined Pi Beta Phi social sorority before transferring to the University of Illinois where she earned a B.A. in 1950. In October 1951, Betty married Wayne D. Watkins in Decatur, and the couple had four children before divorcing in the late 1960s.

Betty began teaching English and social studies in 1965, and was employed by the Decatur School District for twenty-eight years. She was awarded a Teaching Certificate from Millikin University in 1966, a Masters in Education from the University of Illinois in 1970, and an Administrative K-12 certificate from the University of Illinois in 1980. After teaching in the classroom, Betty went on to work as a language arts and social studies strategist and was Department Head of the Language Arts Department at Thomas Jefferson Middle School from 1973-1980.

Betty served as a state consultant for the Illinois Office of Education, Illinois State Board of Education and the Right to Read Advisory Council. She chaired or authorized curriculum materials for over a dozen publications used in the language arts, social studies, and gifted areas, and conducted workshops throughout the state. She was a contributing author to the state guide to scoring student essays and headed a committee that developed criteria for a state literacy program. Betty held offices in several state and national organizations, including the National Council of Teachers of English, the Illinois Association of Teachers of English, the local chapter of Phi Delta Kappa and the Decatur Education Association.

Betty earned numerous awards including Outstanding Coordinator for Gifted, Region V (1984); Professional Merit Award, Millikin University (1989); Alumni of the Year Award, Decatur Leadership Alumni Association (1990); National Association for Community Leadership Distinguished Leadership Award (1990); Those Who Excel, State of Illinois, Merit Award (1990); Service to Mankind Award, Sertoma Service Clubs (1992); Civic Leadership Award, Metro Decatur Chamber of Commerce (1995); Lifetime Membership Award, Decatur Area Arts Council (1997); and First Bank's Personal Achievement Award (1998).

Betty was involved in numerous community service organizations. In addition to serving on the Presidential Search Committee for Millikin University, Betty served on the Boards of Directors for Oglesby Mansion, Decatur Area Arts Council, Partners In Education, Symphony Guild, Decatur Leadership Alumni Board, Millikin Alumni Board, Decatur Illini Club, Decatur Daycare Center, and the Shemamo Girl Scout Council. She was a member of the Junior Welfare Association of Decatur from 1953 to 1987, and served as President (1961-62), Vice President, Director, Membership Chairman and Patroness Member. Betty was both a member and officer of PEO Chapter BC and the PTA.

In 1994, at age 67, Betty retired from the Decatur School District after serving as Coordinator of Gifted Services for the Regional Office of Education. She and her identical twin sister, Mary Williams, traveled extensively throughout the rest of the 1990s, sometimes with additional family or friends, until Mary's sudden death in 2009. Betty's kindness, warmth and generosity were apparent to all who met her. She had countless friends in Decatur her entire life, and dearly loved her children and extended family.

Betty leaves behind two daughters: Elizabeth (Libby) Maurer of Peoria, AZ, and Marti Cherry of Euless, TX; and a son, Bruce Watkins of Lafayette, CO. Betty's oldest son, Brian, of Franksville, WI, tragically passed away unexpectedly in April, 2021. Betty is also survived by her grandsons: Adam G. Watkins and Eric R. Winegar; her granddaughters: Amanda E. Koehlling and Molly S. Watkins; son-in-law, Mike Cherry; daughter-in-law, Amy Anderson Watkins; nieces: Frances, Fey and Romy; and special cousins: Janie, Julie, Susie, Nancy, Barb, Jim, Debbie, David and their families.

A one hour visitation starting at 12:00 noon followed by a memorial service conducted by Father John Henry will be held in Betty's honor on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at St. John's Episcopal Church, Decatur. Inurnment will be in the St. John's columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to give a donation to St. John's Episcopal Church, 130 West Eldorado, Decatur, IL, 62522.

