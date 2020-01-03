DECATUR -- Betty Baugher, 90, of Sullivan, formerly of Decatur, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Betty was born July 27, 1929, in Irving, IL, the daughter of Arthur E. and Thelma G. (Stokes) Baugher. She worked as a nurse aide and was married Rev. Don W. Funk in 1947 and later married William A. Neibuhr in 1985.

Betty is survived by her sons: Dan L. Funk, Timothy M. Funk, and John W. Funk; daughters: Donna L. Mars and Paula J. Funk; twelve grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren; brothers: Joe M. Baugher and A. David Baugher; sister, Martha R. Giberson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother; two sisters, two grandchildren, and one great granddaughter.

Graveside services will be 2 pm Monday, January 6, 2020, at Boiling Springs Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.

