DECATUR -- Betty Baugher, 90, of Sullivan, formerly of Decatur, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Betty was born July 27, 1929, in Irving, IL, the daughter of Arthur E. and Thelma G. (Stokes) Baugher. She worked as a nurse aide and was married Rev. Don W. Funk in 1947 and later married William A. Neibuhr in 1985.
You have free articles remaining.
Betty is survived by her sons: Dan L. Funk, Timothy M. Funk, and John W. Funk; daughters: Donna L. Mars and Paula J. Funk; twelve grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren; brothers: Joe M. Baugher and A. David Baugher; sister, Martha R. Giberson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother; two sisters, two grandchildren, and one great granddaughter.
Graveside services will be 2 pm Monday, January 6, 2020, at Boiling Springs Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.