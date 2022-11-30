MEDFORD, Wisconsin — Betty E. Bork, 99, of Medford, WI, formerly of Decatur, IL, died Friday, November 25, 2022.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Medford. Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday morning, at Macon County Memorial Park in Decatur, IL. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, at the church.
Pleases visit www.hemerfuneralservice.com for full obituary and to leave condolences online.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.