 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Betty E. Bork

  • 0

MEDFORD, Wisconsin — Betty E. Bork, 99, of Medford, WI, formerly of Decatur, IL, died Friday, November 25, 2022.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Medford. Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday morning, at Macon County Memorial Park in Decatur, IL. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, at the church.

Pleases visit www.hemerfuneralservice.com for full obituary and to leave condolences online.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News