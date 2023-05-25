Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Nov. 4, 1929 - May 21, 2023

DECATUR — Betty E. Zeaman, 93, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital in Mattoon, IL.

Betty was born on November 4, 1929, the daughter of William G. and Frances B. Traver in Decatur, IL.

She graduated from Decatur High School in 1947. She attended Bradley University where she was a member of PHI BETA PHI sorority.

She married William Zeaman on October 13, 1951, until his passing in 1984. Betty was one of the last 50s and 60s moms of eighth drive.

Affectionally known as grammie, Betty loved to travel, and her family will truly miss her adventurous spirit. She enjoyed St. Louis for its dining, the zoo, art museums and the botanical gardens.

Betty is survived by her children: Andrew T. (Abby) Zeaman of Cowden, IL, and Frances P. (Sander) Eth of Asheville, NC, William S. Zeaman of Holts Summit, MO; grandchildren: David (Cindy) Shonts, Will (Betty) Shonts, Andrew W. (Leslie) Zeaman and Zoe Eth; great-grandchildren: Jack Shonts, Lily Shonts, Gaven Shonts, Evie Shonts, Ryanne Vangeison and Brandon Vangeison.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; daughter, Cindy; and sister, Ann.

A memorial service will be held on June 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Decatur, IL.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donation to be made to the charity of the donor in Betty's honor.

Condolence for Betty can be left at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.