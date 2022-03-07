WELDON — Betty F. Marcum, 90, of Weldon, IL, passed away at 7:15 PM, March 3, 2022, at Farmer City Rehab and Health Care, Farmer City, IL.

Services will be 3:00 PM, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Rev. Julia Abel officiating. Burial will follow at Weldon Cemetery, Weldon, IL. Visitation will be 2:00 - 3:00 PM, Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.

Betty was born May 22, 1931, in Calais, ME, the daughter of Burleigh and Edna (Flood) Perkins. She attended Woodland schools, graduating from Woodland High School. After School, Betty moved to Bangor, ME, where she eventually met her husband, Curtis, who was stationed at Dow Air Force Base during the Korean Conflict. Betty and Curtis married at the Dow base chapel on August 2, 1953. He passed away September 24, 2018. After moving around various parts of the U.S., Betty and Curtis settled in Weldon, IL, where they raised three boys: Timothy, Jeffrey and Michael.

Betty later worked at the Deland State Bank for a number of years. Earlier in her life, Betty loved to go to dances, sometimes hitchhiking with friends to get to the next dance. As Curtis was never one to dance, Betty channeled her passion into reading. She was never without a book. While Weldon was her home for the majority of her life, she always thought of home back in Maine, and as her memory faded with the advancing dementia, those memories were the last to leave.

Survivors include her children: Tim Marcum, Farmer City, IL, and Mike Marcum, Aurora, IL; grandsons: Kyle (Lauren), Michael Schulte Jr., Conor and Sean; great-grandchildren: Eleanor and Charlotte; and various nieces and nephews in Maine.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; husband, Curtis; sisters: Winifred (O'Neal), Madeline, and Audrey (Moreside); and son, Jeffrey.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Farmer City Rehab for their great care of Betty of the last years of her life.

