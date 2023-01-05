Dec. 8, 1929 - Jan. 4, 2023

DECATUR — Betty Frances Romano, 93, of Decatur, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2023, at her home surrounded by family.

Betty was born December 8, 1929, in Arthur, IL, the daughter of Fred and Helena White. She graduated from Arthur High School. She married Benny Romano on June 27, 1948, in Decatur.

While raising her three children, Betty worked at Romano's Pizza Shop and later at Sears for over 20 years. She also owned a tanning salon on Decatur's east side before she retired in 1995.

She is survived by sons: Rocci (Jody) Romano, Nic (Kathy) Romano; daughter, Gina (Dave) Smith; grandchildren: Damon (Eriko) Romano, Robby (Jenny) Lewis, and Missy (Martin) Taylor; great-grandchildren: Dylan and Brayden Romano; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty was especially devoted to her family and loved cooking for them. Her family's favorite dishes included her homemade beef stew, spaghetti and meatballs, stuffed green peppers, and pineapple cookies. She was also known for making a perfect bowl of popcorn, a legacy she shared with her father, Fred.

Betty was very close to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and never missed a school function, dance recital or a chance to babysit and spoil them. She really enjoyed her annual winter trips to Florida to visit her brother, Ronnie, and sister-in-law, Jean.

Betty will also be forever remembered for her quiet acknowledgment and concern for those left on the sidelines or inadvertently shunned. Her soft smile and loyal demeanor will forever be cherished.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Benny, in 2020; her parents, Fred and Helena White; two brothers: Ronald (Jean) White and Charles (Madge) White.

Visitation for Betty will be on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home with funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial service to follow at Graceland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Betty Romano to the American Alzheimer's Association.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.