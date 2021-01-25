MT. AUBURN — Betty J. Ball, 87 of rural Mt. Auburn, IL passed on January 21, 2021 with family at her bedside. Betty was born on April 3, 1933 the oldest child of Frank and Jessie Moreland. Betty married Delman Ball on September 30, 1954.

Betty and Delman had two children: Sheila Foley and Darrell Ball; three grandchildren: Amber Britt, Eric and Matthew Marler: four great grandchildren: Kylee and Bayleigh Britt, Dylan and Crystal Marler.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Curt Moreland and sister Ann Snyder.

Graveside services for family and close friends will be held at Berea Christian Church Cemetery in Mt. Auburn on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Christian County Animal Control/Pet Fund, 300 S. Baughman Road, Taylorville, IL 62562. Please make memorials in a memo for Betty Ball. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

The family would like to thank the staff and care providers at St. Mary's Hospital 4100 for their kindness, patience and care.

