SPRINGFIELD — Betty J. Moore, 92, of Springfield, formerly of Decatur, passed away January 22, 2021 at Regency Care in Springfield.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 AM, Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown.

Betty was born October 8, 1928 in Decatur, the daughter of Maurice and Lillie (Beals) Dappert. She married William M. Moore in June, 1948. He preceded her in death on January 5, 2010. Betty was secretary for the Superintendent of Schools for Oceanside-Carlsbad Unified School District and then later served as secretary for the Vocational Center of Decatur Public Schools until her retirement. She was an active member of Prairie Avenue Christian Church.

She is survived by her son, Mike Moore and wife, Cindy of Springfield; grandchildren: Austin Moore, Dalton Moore and Mackenzie Moore; great-grandchildren: Isaac and Evan; and brother: Robert Dappert and wife Shirley.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 61 years, William; and a grandson, Tyler Moore.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.