DECATUR — Betty J. Todd (Tippit), 90, of Decatur passed away at her residence on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Betty was born in Springfield, Illinois on June 13, 1931, the daughter of Carl Tippit and Elvia Miles. She married her husband, Robert on September 7, 1949.

She was a homemaker and always enjoyed cooking and baking especially around the holidays. Betty was a diet instructor and a good public speaker. In her free time, she enjoyed cross stitching.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Todd; her parents, as well as her stepfather, Edward Garniak.

Betty is survived by her children: Mike Todd (wife, Cathy Appling), David Todd, Carla (Todd) Lambert (husband, Kirby Lambert), and Brenda Todd; two granddaughters: Ashley Todd and Victoria (Todd) Middleton (husband, Ben Middleton); and two twin granddaughters.

A private graveside service will be held for Betty at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield, where she will be laid to rest.