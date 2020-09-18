CISSNA PARK — Betty Jane "BJ" Jesse, 73, of Cissna Park passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Woodlawn (IOOF) Moweaqua Township Cemetery in Moweaqua.
Please share a memory of BJ at knappfuneralhomes.com where you can also view her full obituary.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.