Betty Jane "BJ" Jesse
Betty Jane "BJ" Jesse

CISSNA PARK — Betty Jane "BJ" Jesse, 73, of Cissna Park passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Woodlawn (IOOF) Moweaqua Township Cemetery in Moweaqua.

Please share a memory of BJ at knappfuneralhomes.com where you can also view her full obituary.

