SAN DIEGO, California - Born in Clinton, IL, Betty Jean Breighner Edwards was one of seven children. She married Duane (Mike) Edwards in April 1942. After Mike died in 1982, Betty began what she called her "2nd life." She moved to California where she shared her journeys with Ret. Col. Hal Robbins.

In 2018, she moved to the San Diego area where she was lovingly cared for by her Visiting Angel, Rachael, and staff at La Vida Real and Elizabeth Hospice. Following a fall that broke her hip, she died on January 23, 2021.

She leaves her children: Randa D'Aoust (Nancy Goyings), Michelle Patterozzi Koonce (Billy Koonce), Jim Edwards; grandchildren: Damon Patterozzi, Tanya Koonce Williams (Shaun Williams), Cassia Patterozzi, and Aaron Koonce (Debbie Burgess Koonce) and several great-grandchildren.

Please make a donation to a charity of your choice to honor Betty's love in your life.