Betty Jean Brown

As a youngster, Betty rode her horse, Babe, to a one-room schoolhouse near Hammond, Illinois, and graduated as valedictorian for the Hammond High School class of 1939. Following high school, Betty attended Brown's Business College in Decatur, where she met a handsome young man from Boody, Illinois. Richard and Betty were married on New Year's Eve of 1942 because it fell on a Thursday and they would both have a four-day weekend before having to return to work, Richard for the telephone company and Betty as a secretary. Being an only child, Betty immensely enjoyed the large Brown family and their many gatherings.

Soon after the marriage in Decatur, Betty and Richard started their family with the birth of James in October, 1943. Jerry (1945), Linda (1949) and Kent (1963) completed the family as they moved from Blue Mound to Macon, Sidney and Hammond, as Richard and Betty farmed for a living. Betty also worked for Urbana pediatrician Dr. Lippi in the early 1960s. The couple retired from farming in 1987 and moved to Decatur until Richard died in 2005. Betty then moved to Forsyth, while also maintaining a residence at Rice Creek RV Park in Riverview, Florida, where she and Richard had spent many winters. In 2016, Betty moved to Urbana and Champaign before her final residence at Arbor Rose Adult Daycare and Memory Care Center in Tolono in 2019.