Betty Jean Cook

DECATUR -- Betty Jean (Botkin) Cook of Decatur passed away February 2, 2020 at 12:25 pm.
Betty was born March 19, 1929 in Bloomington, Illinois.Betty married Dwaine Eugene Cook on February 1, 1948 in Bloomington, IL. They moved to Decatur, IL a few years later as their family began to grow.
Betty was predeceased by her husband, son Terry Cook, granddaughter Charity Grace Cook, and her four siblings.
She is survived by her son Randy Cook of Bethany, OK, and daughters Kathy (Gary) Coon of Decatur, Mary (Charles) Brown of Argenta, daughter-in-law Barb Cook of Bloomington, nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Betty was an excellent seamstress who sewed most of her own clothes for years as well as many clothes for her daughters, grandkids and great-grandkids—including both of her daughters' wedding dresses, and many Halloween costumes that she created for the grandkids and great-grandkids. Mom also was a good cook who hosted for decades both Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for a constantly increasing number of family members. Betty was an avid gardener for several years—growing both vegetable gardens and flower beds.
Betty attended Trinity Church of the Nazarene in Decatur for 45 years. She also was an avid viewer of WILL channel 12 for many years and always tried to encourage others to tune into PBS.
For those of you interested in giving a memorial to either of these two organizations, Trinity or WILL, would be a suitable remembrance for Mom. A family led funeral service will be at Trinity Church of the Nazarene (1645 S. 44th Street, Decatur, IL) on Saturday, February 8, with Justin Neufeld officiating. The visitation will be from 3:30 pm to 4:00 pm with the funeral beginning at 4:00 pm. Those who choose to may then go to North Fork Cemetery for the inurnment and then return to the church for a meal. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting with the arrangements. Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.
