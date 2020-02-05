Betty Jean Cook

For those of you interested in giving a memorial to either of these two organizations, Trinity or WILL, would be a suitable remembrance for Mom. A family led funeral service will be at Trinity Church of the Nazarene (1645 S. 44th Street, Decatur, IL) on Saturday, February 8, with Justin Neufeld officiating. The visitation will be from 3:30 pm to 4:00 pm with the funeral beginning at 4:00 pm. Those who choose to may then go to North Fork Cemetery for the inurnment and then return to the church for a meal. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting with the arrangements. Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.