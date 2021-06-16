 Skip to main content
Betty Jean Edwards

SAN DIEGO, California — A Celebration of Life will be held for Betty Jean Edwards on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Friends and family are invited to gather at Harristown Township Building, 195 N. Meridian St. in Harristown to share stories and remembrances about Betty.

