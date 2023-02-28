May 9, 1931 - Feb. 26, 2023

DECATUR — Betty Jean Horn, 91, Decatur passed away February 26, 2023, at her home.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, March 3, 2023, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lake Bank Cemetery. Memorials in Betty's honor may be made to Latham United Methodist Church.

Betty was born May 9, 1931, in Latham, the daughter of Orval Jacob and Mary Etta (Canoles) Taylor. She married Floyd Arthur Horn on December 4, 1949. Betty worked as an inspector at Taylor Pharmacal until her retirement in 1988. She and Floyd enjoyed traveling - especially trips to Colorado. Other highlights of their travels included Germany and Alaska. Betty also liked painting. She was a member of Latham United Methodist Church.

Betty is survived by her husband of 73 years, Floyd; daughters: Linda (James) Durflinger of Harristown and Delores (Steve) Rager of Decatur; grandchildren: Angela (Leland) Kinnett, Gregory (Joanne) Durflinger, Melissa (Martin) Leathers, and Daniel (Chrissy) Rager; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three step-great grandchildren; two step-great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Dale (Susie) Taylor.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Violet, Norma, and Audrey; and brother, Robert.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.