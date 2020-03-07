Betty Jean (Huff) Waggoner
DECATUR -- Betty Jean (Huff) Waggoner, 93, of Decatur, IL, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Fair Havens Senior Living.

Visitation will be from 9:00am-10:00am, Tuesday, March 10, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, followed by a graveside service at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Riverton.

Memorials in Betty's honor may be given to Cerro Gordo United Methodist Church.

Betty was born May 1, 1926, in Bement, IL, daughter of Harry and Fern (Peck) Huff. She married Walter Robert Waggoner on December 31, 1947 in Macon, IL. He preceded her in death on July 13, 1995.

Betty was a member of Cerro Gordo United Methodist Church. She was a Registered Nurse, working in Dr. Stanley's office for many years, and also served in the Nurse Corps during WWII. She was a volunteer for the National Park Service. Betty was a member of the Barn Colony (Art), and enjoyed watercolor painting.

Surviving are her children: Wendie Ballinger and husband John of Oreana, IL, Debbie Jean Bostwick and husband Bob of Meador, GA, and Cathy Ann Hunter of Bement, IL; six grandchildren; sisters: Linda Huss of Texas, Harriett Benner of Missouri; and brother: Jim Huff of Texas.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Jack Huff and sister Dottie Smith.

