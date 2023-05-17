June 30, 1932 - May 15, 2023

It is with great sorrow that we share that heaven gained an angel on Monday, May 15, 2023, when Betty Jean Kieffer, 90, peacefully left this world, surrounded by the love of her family, for her heavenly home.

Betty was born on June 30, 1932, in Springfield, the daughter of Lawrence and Helen (McReynolds) Jasmon. She was a 1950 graduate of Springfield High School and continued her studies at Illinois Business College. Betty married William Edward "Ed" Kieffer on November 24, 1951, in Springfield, and they were blessed with 62 years of marriage.

Betty committed her time fully to raising her two daughters, Kathy and Kim. She was proud of them and was their greatest cheerleader and supporter. Betty shared that same love, dedication and support with her sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all the children whose lives she touched through her 25 years of serving as a teacher's aide. May she be smiling from heaven, pleased with the full and wonderful life she lived, and the many lives she so positively and beautifully touched.

Betty was an active member of the Shelbyville community where she was involved in Bridge Club, Red Hats, Pencil Pal, Veteran's Coffee Group and was the founding member of the Shelbyville Beta Sigma Phi. She also enjoyed flower gardening and was the happiest when surrounded by family and friends. She loved her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren immensely and treasured the times spent with them.

She is survived by her daughters: Kathy (Larry) Smith and Kim (George) Smith; grandchildren: Summer (Heath) Summers, Laura (Tim) Bejosano and Kolton (Kaitlyn) Smith; great-grandchildren: Sophia Summers, Alyson Kazmer, Paisley Summers, Eli Smith, Tyson Bejosano and Dax Smith, all of Shelbyville.

Betty will be sadly missed by her very close friends, the Riggins family.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; sister, Waneta; and brother, Robert.

Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Lockart-Green Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Lockart-Green Funeral Home with Reverend Matthew Froeschle officiating. Burial will take place in Glenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made in her name, "Betty Kieffer" for the family to decide at a later time.

Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.