DECATUR — Betty Jean Morthland, 92, of Decatur, passed away July 30, 2021 at Vonderlieth Living Center in Mt. Pulaski.

Betty was born March 11, 1929 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Russell C. and Julia Pauline (Ross) Lenover. She married Harold E. Morthland on September 20, 1947 in Mt. Zion, IL.

Betty was a member of First Christian Church where she had volunteered for numerous activities. She also was proud to serve as a volunteer for the American Red Cross.

Surviving are her children: Diana Lynn Roberts, Dawn Ellen Hackney, Darla Jeanne Newbern; sister, Gloria Andrews; grandchildren: Athena Williams, Melissa Ward, Kristy Waters, Stephanie Hires, Geoffrey Fuqua, Hiedi Mills, Heather Mills; 20 great grandchildren, and 13 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; son, David Scott Morthland; daughter, Debra Ann Ward; one granddaughter, and one great granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held 11:30 AM Thursday August 5, 2021 at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:30 – 11:30 AM Thursday at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials: American Red Cross.

Condolences may be left to Betty's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.