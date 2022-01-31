MATTOON — Betty Jean Robinson, age 94, of Mattoon, passed away at 7:21 a.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Copper Creek Cottages. A private service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Schilling funeral home is assisting the family.

Betty was born on September 9, 1927 in Kansas, IL, daughter of Murray and Fern (Throneburg) Robinson. She married Billy Robinson on December 7, 1945. They celebrated 71 years of marriage before his death on December 19, 2016.

Survivors include her daughters: Dorothy (Dennis) Anderson of Mattoon, IL, Donna (Mike) Turner of Titusville, FL; and granddaughter Kellie (John) Burke whom Bill and Betty raised, of Titusville, FL; grandchildren: Teresa (Mark) Hardy, William David Wightman, Megan (Jeremy) Butler, Kimmie Corral (Carlos Lopez) Jeffrey (Kim) Bowman, Sr.; 15 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren; sisters: Deloras Sweeney of Mattoon, IL and Wanda Gilbert of Westfield, IL.

She was also preceded in death by her infant daughter, Billie Rae and daughter, Kathryn Jordan; her beloved grandson Ryan Keith Epperson; sisters Della Rose Tarrant, Thelma Pendergast; brothers, Floyd Robinson and Dean Robinson.

Betty will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed crocheting and loved many vacation trips to Florida. She loved to read and was an avid Illini basketball fan. Most of all, Betty cherished spending time with her family. She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences can be expressed at www.schillingfunerlhome.net or Schilling funeral home's Facebook page.