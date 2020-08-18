DECATUR — Betty Jean Schaal, 90, of Decatur passed away August 15, 2020 at Heritage Health in Mt. Zion.
Graveside service will be 11:00 AM, Monday, August 24, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Decatur, IL. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur, is assisting the family.
Betty was born May 9, 1930 in Vandalia, the daughter of Paul L. and Faye Evelyn (Ireland) Kistler. She married Virgil F. Schaal on May 17, 1947. He preceded her in death on June 27, 1980.
Betty was co-manager at Family Drug until her retirement and was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Decatur. She is survived by her son, Steve Schaal of Decatur, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
