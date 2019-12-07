Betty Jean Stone

Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, December 9, at Elwin United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 A.M. at the church. Burial will be in Mechanicsburg Cemetery, Mechanicsburg, IL. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Betty was born January 19, 1928, the daughter of Harry Donald and Margaret Ann (Blakeman) Fishburn. She married Johnnie Parker Stone December 14, 1946, in Decatur. He preceded her in death on March 3, 2011. Betty was the secretary for her husband at Stone Electrical Service for many years. She had been a lifetime PTA member at William Harris School. A devout Christian, she loved her Savior and was very active at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, serving as church Sunday preschool teacher and also played the piano and organ. After the closure of St. Paul's, she became an active member of Elwin United Methodist Church. She was a loving, dedicated, creative mother with a competitive spirit, and enjoyed playing many games with her children and family.