DECATUR -- Betty Jean Stone, 91, of Decatur, died Friday, December 6, 2019, in her home.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, December 9, at Elwin United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 A.M. at the church. Burial will be in Mechanicsburg Cemetery, Mechanicsburg, IL. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Betty was born January 19, 1928, the daughter of Harry Donald and Margaret Ann (Blakeman) Fishburn. She married Johnnie Parker Stone December 14, 1946, in Decatur. He preceded her in death on March 3, 2011. Betty was the secretary for her husband at Stone Electrical Service for many years. She had been a lifetime PTA member at William Harris School. A devout Christian, she loved her Savior and was very active at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, serving as church Sunday preschool teacher and also played the piano and organ. After the closure of St. Paul's, she became an active member of Elwin United Methodist Church. She was a loving, dedicated, creative mother with a competitive spirit, and enjoyed playing many games with her children and family.
She is survived by her children, Rebecca Jean Stone of Decatur, Sidney Parker Stone of Greenup, and Cynthia Diane(Douglas) Soebbing of Decatur; sister, Margaret Faye Havener of Decatur; grandchildren, Jeanette, Margaret (Shane) Schrimpf, Parker, Mindy, Trey (Madaleine), Sara, and five great-grandchildren, Aubriana, Bayleigh, Jonathan, Benjamin, and Parker Ryan.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Donald and Ervin, sisters Dorothy, Nellie, Thelma, Marjorie, and Mary Ellen.
Betty's family is so grateful for the care and love shown to her while living at Primrose Retirement Community of Decatur. The staff and residents there became her second family and she loved them all. Betty lived a long life due to the excellent care administered by her physician, Dr. William Franklin and his staff (Patsy, Dawn, Teresa, and Diana).
Memorials may be made to Elwin United Methodist Church.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
