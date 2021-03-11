Betty Jo Diller

DECATUR — Betty Jo Belden Diller went home to her Lord and Savior peacefully on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Imboden Creek Living Center. She was 99 years old.

Born in Malden, Missouri, the daughter of Forrest and Helen (Bailey) Belden, Betty was the second of five Belden daughters including Dorothy, Katherine, Jackie and Carol Ann. After the family moved to Decatur, Betty attended Decatur schools and graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1936.

Betty met Donald Diller at First United Methodist Church prior to WWII. Before they were married, Don served as a member of the Office of the Strategic Services (OSS now the CIA), Betty sold war bonds and they corresponded back and forth with daily love letters. Before Don returned to Decatur in 1945, he was awarded the American Theater Ribbon, Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon, WWII Victory Ribbon and the Good Conduct Medal. The couple married in 1946 and shared 54 years together until Don's death in 2000. The couple have two daughters, Barb and Cindy.