DECATUR — Betty Joyce Betzer joined her Heavenly Family on November 18, 2020 after a brief battle fighting the COVID-19 virus. Joyce Easter was born on July 20, 1938 in Globe, AZ.
Mom worked at several places including Whits End and the Lone Oak in Decatur.
Joyce is survived by daughters: Tina Betzer, Dani (Michael) Hudson, Cindy Betzer Kunz, Gail Clendenen and Paula Betzer and fiance, Tim Clark along with grandchildren: Jordan Betzer, Alyssa Wilson and fiance, Nick Harner, Briana and Christian Hart and Dylan Spent; great grandchildren: Emersen Betzer, Hazel and Harrison Harner and Enola Hart. She was preceded in death by husband, Paul; baby daughter, Shari; son-in-law, Michael Clendenen and many other extended family members.
We would like to thank the front line workers at St. Mary's Hospital for taking care of Mom.
Graceland Fairlawn is handling arrangements. A private service will be held when it's safe.
