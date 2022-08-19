Dec. 25, 1930 - Aug. 2, 2022

EL PASO — Betty L. Keithley, passed away on August 2, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, IL.

Betty was born in Decatur, IL, on December 25, 1930, to Arthur and Elisabeth Hoyt. She spent most of her life in Decatur. She attended Steven Decatur High School, graduating in 1949. During and after high school she worked at Semmel's clothier where she learned her trade as a seamstress.

On March 19,1950, she married Dean Keithley, they started a family and raised four children, eleven grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.

Her faith was shown as a long standing member of the Summit Avenue Baptist Church. She was involved in the Nursery, Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and Women Bible Study.

Betty worked many years at Carson, Pirie, Scott in bridal alterations and later at Bridal Suite Boutique. In her final years she lived in El Paso, IL, at Heritage of El Paso. Betty will be deeply missed by her family and dear friends.

Preceded in death by her husband, Dean Keithley; son, Doug Keithley; and daughter, Deana Harding. Survived by her sons: Dennis Keithley (Becky), and Dale Keithley (Tammie).

Betty will be laid to rest next to her husband Dean at Graceland Cemetery.

Graveside services to be held at a later date.

