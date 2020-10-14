Betty L. Robbins, 95, of Shelbyville, IL passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 1:40 p.m. in the Shelbyville Manor.

Betty was born on January 17, 1925, in Decatur, the daughter of Paul and Ollie (Sarver) Burk. She graduated from Westervelt High School and after WWII married Bob Robbins on July 8, 1945, her beloved husband of 70 years.

Betty loved her family first, but had many other interests including partnering with Bob in all of his businesses. She was an excellent cook and loved to paint, sew and write. She taught herself to play the piano when she was in her 60's. Betty was a faithful member of the Fourth Street United Methodist Church and helped Bob when he oversaw and worked on several construction projects at the church.

Betty is survived by her two loving daughters: Tammy Scrivner of St. Louis, MO and Sandi Lowry of Shelbyville; grandchildren: Doug (Sarah) Storm, Ian (Jill) Storm and Nick (Kelli) Traxler; great-grandchildren: Adam and Peter Storm, Elliot, Oliver and Jasper Storm, Emma and Brynn Traxler; sister, Joan Wilson of Dewey, AZ and several nieces and nephews.