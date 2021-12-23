LOVINGTON — Betty LaCost, 91, of Lovington, IL, formerly of Mt. Zion and Findlay passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Marrowbone Township Cemetery, Bethany, IL. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services.

Betty was born on February 22, 1930, in Findlay, IL, the daughter of John Thomas Speer and Goldia (Hunter) Speer. She married Dale LaCost on March 1, 1947. He preceded her in death on March 18, 2016. Betty was a homemaker and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Betty is survived by her daughters: Linda (Robert) Carlson of Hayward, CA, Marsha LaCost of Springfield, IL, and Cathy (John) Smith of Mt. Zion, IL; six grandchildren and one great grandson also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, eleven brothers and sisters, one half-sister and two half-brothers.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.