Betty Lee Bresnan Radasch

Betty was born October 22, 1927, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Herbert L. and Eva A. (Buck) Beilsmith. She worked as an administrative assistant with Kelly Girl Services in Decatur. Betty attended and sang in the choir at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Decatur. She was a "Gold Delta Girl" honor student at Decatur High School and worked at the Herald & Review. Betty was a member of the YMCA, YWCA, Decatur Athletic Club, and Women on Wheels. She enjoyed mountain biking, square dancing, motorcycling, and traveling. Betty was also an accomplished vocalist and pianist. She married Dr. Paul E. Bresnan on November 28, 1946. He preceded her in death on January 19, 1991. She then married Richard D. Radasch on May 1, 2008.