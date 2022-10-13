Oct. 22, 1927 - Oct. 9, 2022
NAMPA, Idaho — Betty Lee Bresnan Radasch, 94, of Nampa, ID, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, in Rawlins, WY.
Betty was born October 22, 1927, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Herbert L. and Eva A. (Buck) Beilsmith. She worked as an administrative assistant with Kelly Girl Services in Decatur. Betty attended and sang in the choir at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Decatur. She was a "Gold Delta Girl" honor student at Decatur High School and worked at the Herald & Review. Betty was a member of the YMCA, YWCA, Decatur Athletic Club, and Women on Wheels. She enjoyed mountain biking, square dancing, motorcycling, and traveling. Betty was also an accomplished vocalist and pianist. She married Dr. Paul E. Bresnan on November 28, 1946. He preceded her in death on January 19, 1991. She then married Richard D. Radasch on May 1, 2008.
Betty is survived by her husband Richard; children: Paula (Jim) Atwood, Michael P. Bresnan, Andrew L. (Nola) Bresnan, Marcia (Mikel) Hagedorn, Terrence Bresnan, John C. (Shari) Bresnan, and Timothy (Julie) Bresnan; stepson, Richard A. (Debbie) Radasch; seventeen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; and sons: Daniel and Jerome Bresnan.
Funeral Liturgy will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, October 17, 2022, in the Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at St. Isidore Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Moweaqua Public Library District.
Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.