DECATUR - Betty Lee Marlow, 89, of Decatur, formerly of Maroa, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Betty Marlow will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home 2091 North Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday before the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Maroa Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Salvation Army or Paw Print Ministries.
The family of Betty Marlow is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, 2801 N. Monroe St. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.moranandgoebel.com.
