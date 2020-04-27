Betty Lorraine Atchison

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FORSYTH — Betty Lorraine (Schneider) Atchison, 93, of Forsyth, passed away April 25, 2020 at Lincolnshire Place in Decatur.

Due to the current health crisis, private family services will be held. Burial will take place in Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials in memory of Betty may be made to Cinda Chamberlain, PO Box 72, Forsyth, IL 62535, which will be used for the benefit of the Lincolnshire Place activity fund.

Betty was born on July 18, 1926, in Pana, IL, the daughter of John E. Schneider and Rohima (Marlow) Schneider Manning. She graduated from Warrensburg-Latham High School in 1942. Betty married Jack Atchison on November 18, 1945 in Decatur. He preceded her in death on January 12, 2015.

Betty was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed cooking for and spending time with family. She and Jack liked spending time in Arthur and visiting their Amish friends. She also cherished her time in St. Pete Beach, FL, with her husband, daughter, Cindy, and son-in-law, John. Betty also enjoyed sewing and watching her grandchildren play sports. She enjoyed her time with her friends in the Macon County Home Betterment Club. Betty was a member of Forsyth United Methodist Church.