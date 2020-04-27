Betty Lorraine Atchison

FORSYTH — Betty Lorraine (Schneider) Atchison, 93, of Forsyth, passed away April 25, 2020 at Lincolnshire Place in Decatur.
Due to the current health crisis, private family services will be held. Burial will take place in Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials in memory of Betty may be made to Cinda Chamberlain, PO Box 72, Forsyth, IL 62535, which will be used for the benefit of the Lincolnshire Place activity fund.
Betty was born on July 18, 1926, in Pana, IL, the daughter of John E. Schneider and Rohima (Marlow) Schneider Manning. She graduated from Warrensburg-Latham High School in 1942. Betty married Jack Atchison on November 18, 1945 in Decatur. He preceded her in death on January 12, 2015.
Betty was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed cooking for and spending time with family. She and Jack liked spending time in Arthur and visiting their Amish friends. She also cherished her time in St. Pete Beach, FL, with her husband, daughter, Cindy, and son-in-law, John. Betty also enjoyed sewing and watching her grandchildren play sports. She enjoyed her time with her friends in the Macon County Home Betterment Club. Betty was a member of Forsyth United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her daughter, Cindy Chamberlain (John) of Forsyth; her grandchildren, Diane Orr of Decatur; Travis Orr (Michele Coziahr) of Decatur; Aimee Smith (Eric) of Delano, MN; step-grandchildren, Cory Chamberlain (Stacey) and Christy Dunn (Chris); great-grandchildren, Taylor Orr, Jack Orr, Keagen Smith, Avery Smith, and Grant Smith; step-great grandchildren, Caden Chamberlain, Caleb Chamberlain, and Carter Chamberlain.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Linda (Ed) Orr; and brother, John Schneider. Betty was also preceded in death by her beloved grandson, Christopher Orr.
Betty's family would like to thank the staff at Lincolnshire Place for their devotion to her care during her final years. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
