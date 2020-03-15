STRASBURG -- Betty Lou Rosine, 92, of Strasburg, IL, passed away at 4:20 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 in Stewardson Cemetery, Stewardson, IL with Rev. David Ducommon officiating. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg, IL. Memorials may be given to the Strasburg United Methodist Church, Strasburg, IL.
Betty was born on August 30, 1927 in rural Shelbyville, IL, the daughter of Burl Franklin and Grace Cecilia (Miller) Huffer. She and her younger brother attended a one-room school house just down the road from their family home. Betty helped her father in the fields of the family farm while she was growing up and was surrounded by family and close friends who all helped and loved one another. She later attended Shelbyville High School, staying in town with her aunt and uncle during the week. She worked at Sta-Rite Ginnie Lou, Inc., carding hair pins after school and on Saturdays.
Betty met Charles Junior Rosine at the Shelbyville Skating Rink when she was 16 years old. A mutual friend asked if she would like to meet a good looking guy, and she said yes. She said yes again when Junior asked her to be his wife. They were married on May 5, 1946, upon his return from Guam, where he served during WW II. Together they made a good life.
You have free articles remaining.
Both Betty and Junior were highly regarded in the Strasburg community. They were members of the Strasburg United Methodist Church, where they served and worshiped the Lord. Betty was an active member of various social and service organizations for more than 50 years. She was the wife of a three-term mayor and deeply enjoyed serving her community.
Junior and Betty had one son, Frank, with whom she lived after Junior’s passing. Most recently, Betty resided in Mattoon with her eldest granddaughter, Paula.
The most important thing to Grandma Betty was her family. She loved them dearly and would do anything she could to help them without hesitation. She will be deeply missed, but they have faith that she is rejoicing in Heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Amen.
She is survived by her granddaughters, Paula Rosine of Mattoon, IL, Jennifer Rosine of Queens, NY and Heather Drifmeyer of Houston, TX; great grandchildren, Jared Rosine of Nashville, TN, Megan Beebe of Sullivan, IL and Charlie Logan of Queens, NY; and great great grandchildren, Wyatt Stuckey and Dean Stuckey both of Sullivan, IL and Isaiah Rosine of Nashville, TN.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Junior on October 2, 2007; son, Charles Franklin “Frank” Rosine on November 12, 2019; and brother, Burl Franklin Huffer, Jr. on February 19, 2018.
Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.