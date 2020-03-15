STRASBURG -- Betty Lou Rosine, 92, of Strasburg, IL, passed away at 4:20 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 in Stewardson Cemetery, Stewardson, IL with Rev. David Ducommon officiating. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg, IL. Memorials may be given to the Strasburg United Methodist Church, Strasburg, IL.

Betty was born on August 30, 1927 in rural Shelbyville, IL, the daughter of Burl Franklin and Grace Cecilia (Miller) Huffer. She and her younger brother attended a one-room school house just down the road from their family home. Betty helped her father in the fields of the family farm while she was growing up and was surrounded by family and close friends who all helped and loved one another. She later attended Shelbyville High School, staying in town with her aunt and uncle during the week. She worked at Sta-Rite Ginnie Lou, Inc., carding hair pins after school and on Saturdays.