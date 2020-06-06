× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MAROA -- Betty Lou Warmker, 85, of Maroa, IL, passed away June 4, 2020 at Liberty village in Clinton, IL.

Betty was born July 10, 1934 in Liberty, IL, the daughter of Bernard and Mary Catherine (Gramke) Frey. She married Donald Edwin Warmker on May 25, 1957 in Burlington, IA. They enjoyed 41 years of marriage together.

Betty was a bookkeeper/secretary for York Electronics and then Nichols Advertising. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. In Addition, she was a High School Valedictorian for the class of 1952, a member of Maroa Women's Club, Maroa's Red Hat Society, and Friends of the Maroa Library.

She was an avid reader, valued education and loved spending time with all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Betty and Don enjoyed many family vacations in Wisconsin and Florida.

Surviving are her children, David Warmker (Amy) of Cornell, IL, Deborah Bragg (James Jr.) of Maroa, IL, Donna Rodeffer (Dr. Max Rodeffer) of Hamilton, IL; sister, Donna Edwards of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren, Thomas Warmker, Rachel Austin (Ryan) , Ryan Bragg (Allyson), Jacob Bragg (Ashleigh), Dr. Zachary Rodeffer (Dr. Sara Rodeffer), Katrina Parker (Ryan), Madeline Rodeffer; great grandchildren, Quinn Austin, Isla Austin, Bella Austin, Abram Bragg, Collin Bragg, Everleigh Bragg, Amelia Rodeffer and Rowan Parker.