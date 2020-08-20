× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Betty M. White, 96, of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Betty was born April 8, 1924, in Decatur, the daughter of Marvel and Mabel (Chatham) Thurston. She worked at Taylor Pharmaceutical and loved to crochet and dance. She married Wilson P. White on November 30, 1939, and he preceded her in death on June 19, 2016. Also preceding her in death were her parents, an infant brother and granddaughter Kelly Cheever.

Surviving are her children: Carol (Robert) Watson, Joanne (Donald) Babcock, and Wilson (Linda) White Jr. all of Decatur; grandchildren: Mike (Ramona) Davis, David Babcock, Kevin (Celia) Babcock, Gregory (Barbara) Babcock, and Jason White; ten great-grandchildren, and eight great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Monday, August 24, 2020, from 10 am until the service time of 11 am at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. CDC guidelines will be followed, masks are required. Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

