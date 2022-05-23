Betty Margaret Stremming

Betty was born on March 22, 1937, in Lovington, IL, the daughter of Clem and Maurine (McKown) Buxton. She graduated from Sullivan High School in the Class of 1955. She married Maurice "Spud" Luce on September 28, 1962, and they had two children, Mark and Debra. Upon joining the Windsor Community, she worked with young girls in the local Brownie Troop of Girl Scouts. She was a member of the Shelby County Farm Bureau, where she served on the Women's Committee. Betty was the Head of Housewares at Black & Company in Decatur, IL. She later worked as a CNA at the Masonic Home in Sullivan, IL, until retirement. Betty was preceded her in death by her husband, Spud, on July 7, 1978. She married Robert Stremming on March 2, 1991, and they were married for over thirty years. Betty was an excellent cook, and was known for her pies. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Strasburg, and a former and charter member of Faith Lutheran Church in Sullivan, IL.