DECATUR - Betty Marie Cummings, 84, of Decatur, IL passed away November 5, 2020 at her residence.

Betty was born August 21, 1936 in Sumpter, WI, the daughter of Melvin and Adelaide Zech. She married Clarence Allen Cummings on December 18, 1954, in Prairie du sac, WI.

Betty was a head cashier for Kroger for many years. She was also a member of the First Congregational Church in Decatur. During her leisure, she enjoyed spending time with her friends, traveling, sewing and knitting. She was also known to be a a very talented gardener.

Surviving are her children: Debbie Fleming (Lee) of Forsyth, IL, Linda Buenting (Gary) of Decatur, IL, Jerry Cummings of Decatur, IL; brother, Earl Zech of North Freedom, WI; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; son, Gary Cummings; and daughter, Diane Smith.

Private family services will be at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 AM Friday, November 20, 2020 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required.

Memorials: First Congregational Church.