DECATUR - Betty Noreen Schum Spaulding, 94, of Decatur, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 in her home with her loving daughter Sharon by her side.

Betty was born September 21, 1926 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Henry and Catherine (Gunter) Petrowsky. She married Carl "Shorty" Schum on May 12, 1945. He preceded her in death. Betty then married Jim Spaulding on September 20, 2003. He preceded her in death.

Betty is survived by her children: Denny (Charlotte) Schum of Decatur, Terry Schum of Decatur, Sharon (Terry) Koontz of Decatur, and Betty Bowytz of Brooksville, Florida, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and two special great-great-grandchildren: Greysen Sikowski and Dylann Koontz.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, and children Corky, Peggy, and Rick Schum.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic private family services will be held. Memorials are suggested to DMH Hospice.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. Mt. Zion, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at