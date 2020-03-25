DECATUR — Betty Perry age 98, of Decatur, IL passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020 at Villa Clara Post Acute Care, Decatur Illinois.
Betty was born August 04, 1921 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Lawrence J. and Mary Claire Heynen. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis (Fran) Perry. She graduated from St. Teresa High School and Brown's Business College. Betty was employed as Kitchen Manager for St. James School.
Betty is survived by son Michael (Allison) Perry, daughter Sue (Perry) Scherer, 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 2 great,great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Patricia (Pat) Perry and her infant son, Bill Perry.
There will be no visitation. Funeral will be held for the immediate family. Arrangements by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services. www.moranandgoebel.com.
