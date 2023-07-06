April 13, 1923 - July 5, 2023

BLUE MOUND — Betty Ruth Bafford, 100, of Blue Mound, passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Imboden Gardens in Decatur with her family by her side.

Betty was born April 13, 1923, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of LeRoy and Mina (McCluskey) Crow. She was a devoted homemaker and farm wife. Betty was a member of the First Christian Church of Blue Mound, Eastern Star, and the China Club. She served on the library board and volunteered at the grade school. Betty enjoyed reading, gardening, and being on the farm. She married Fae L. Bafford on October 11, 1943. He preceded her in death on February 25, 1994.

Betty is survived by her children: Cathy Rice, Greg (Sharon) Bafford, Kevin (Brenda) Bafford, and Denise Whiteman; ten grandchildren;, thirteen great-grandchildren; and thirteen great-great-grandchildren.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents; husband and son, Phillip Mark Bafford.

Services to celebrate Betty's life will be 11:00 AM Monday, July 10, 2023, at the First Christian Church of Blue Mound, 100 S. Lewis St., with Rev. Dr. Ellen Moma officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial to follow in Hall Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Blue Mound Library or the First Christian Church of Blue Mound.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 566 N. Railroad Ave. Blue Mound, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.