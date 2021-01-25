FLORENCE, South Carolina — On Wednesday, January 20, 2021, Bev J. Booker, a loving mother, grandma, sister and aunt passed away at the age of 63. She was comfortable in her home with her daughters by her side at the time of passing.

She was born on August 30, 1957 in Decatur, IL to Thomas and Norma Chamberlain. Bev received her Masters in Education from Eastern Illinois University. After moving to South Carolina in 1991, Bev became a dedicated guidance counselor. She shared 20 plus years with her West Florence High School team. Bev was well known by her love for anything Disney and Mickey Mouse. Bev was a proud breast cancer survivor of over 25 years, who had a strong will and infectious smile. At the time of passing she was bravely facing her third bout of cancer.

Bev was preceded in death by her mother and father, Norma and Thomas Chamberlain; niece, Lauren Chamberlain; nephews: Craig Valentine and Blake Lane; former husband and special friend, Rodney Eugene Booker.

She is survived by her daughters: Samantha Booker and Amanda (Adam) Miller; siblings: Thomas (Nancy) Chamberlain, Terry Chamberlain, and Sue Valentine; grandchildren: Aiden Booker, Ryland Booker, and Lillian Booker; friends: Terry Lynn Epply, Bill (Erin) Valentine, and Debbie Valentine, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service and celebration of life will be held in Sullivan, IL at a later date. Bev requested that any donations be made to her daughters at 500 Westover Drive #11555, Sanford, NC 27330.