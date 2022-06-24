Dec. 9, 1934 - June 20, 2022

OAKLEY — Monday, June 20, 2022, Beverley Jean Brunner, 87, of Oakley, IL, moved to her heavenly home. Beverley was a godly woman who loved the Lord and her family. She set an example for all her family that will lead them throughout their lives.

Beverley was born in Hammond, IN, on December 9, 1934, to the late Charles and Dorothy Eaton. She was married for 53-years to the late William Brunner, Jr. who she loved dearly. She graduated in 1954 from Calumet Township High School. Beverley enjoyed reading her Bible, making personal greeting cards, playing the piano, drawing, sewing and enjoying all of God's creation.

She was a member of the Antioch Christian Church. Beverley loved her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, with all her heart, and she loved His word. Though she was a humble, gentle woman, Beverley was nonetheless a powerful prayer warrior; only heaven knows what a wonderful and eternal impact all her many years of faithful praying have had on her family, friends, and the world at large.

Beverley is survived by Donald Brunner (late Sheila), Gary and Tokqua Brunner (late Miriam), Terry and Robin Brunner. She had several nieces and nephews that she treasured.

Beverley was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Dorothy Eaton; siblings: Charles (Betty) Eaton, Albert Eaton, Mable Eaton and Dorothy (Bob) Fischer.

A service will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Antioch Christian Church at 10:00 AM.

