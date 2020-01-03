DECATUR -- Beverly Ann Edwards 83, of Decatur, IL passed away at 2:30 AM, Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in hospice care at Liberty Village of Clinton.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, January 6, 2020, at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral home with Pastor Wray Offermann officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10 AM Monday morning until service time. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery, Harristown, IL.

Beverly was born on December 16, 1936, in Decatur, IL the only child of Forrest “Lum” and Bernadine (Walker) Edwards. As the daughter of a Decatur Police Officer, she revered and respected law enforcement service.

She attended high school at Stephen Decatur High School (1955) and returned to school later in life to receive a Bachelor’s degree from Millikin University, Decatur and furthered her Master studies at Sangamon State University (now University of Illinois-Springfield) in Springfield, IL. After receiving her degree, she worked at Catholic Charities, Dewitt County Sheriff’s Department, Macon County Court-Bivens Whitten Juvenile Detention Center and finally the Illinois Department of Corrections.

