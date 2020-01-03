DECATUR -- Beverly Ann Edwards 83, of Decatur, IL passed away at 2:30 AM, Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in hospice care at Liberty Village of Clinton.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, January 6, 2020, at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral home with Pastor Wray Offermann officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10 AM Monday morning until service time. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery, Harristown, IL.
Beverly was born on December 16, 1936, in Decatur, IL the only child of Forrest “Lum” and Bernadine (Walker) Edwards. As the daughter of a Decatur Police Officer, she revered and respected law enforcement service.
She attended high school at Stephen Decatur High School (1955) and returned to school later in life to receive a Bachelor’s degree from Millikin University, Decatur and furthered her Master studies at Sangamon State University (now University of Illinois-Springfield) in Springfield, IL. After receiving her degree, she worked at Catholic Charities, Dewitt County Sheriff’s Department, Macon County Court-Bivens Whitten Juvenile Detention Center and finally the Illinois Department of Corrections.
You have free articles remaining.
Beverly was the oldest full-time employee with the Illinois Department of Corrections when she retired from the Decatur Correctional Center at the age of 77, on January 1, 2012. She retired as a Casework Supervisor and was instrumental in helping install the “Mom’s and Babies in Prison” program as well as setting up remote location video-conferencing to help mothers keep communicative relationships with their children while incarcerated.
While her work provided her ample social activity and plenty of physical exercise walking miles through the prison every day, her true love were her children and grandchildren, helping others, and the various dogs she raised over the years. She never met a dog, a horse, or a child she didn’t like.
Beverly was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Decatur; AFSCME Local #31 IDOC Correctional Lieutenant and Captain’s Union, and the Illinois State Employees Retirement Association.
Surviving are her daughter: Sherry (Michael) Chaplin of Concord, CA; sons: Shad (Becky) Edwards of Decatur, IL and Shannon (Aimee) Edwards of Vandalia, IL and six grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, aunts, and several cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Beverly’s memory. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Service information
10:00AM-10:30AM
10:30AM
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.