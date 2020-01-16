DECATUR — Beverly Ann Hardwick, 71, of Decatur, IL, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Resurrection Life Church, Decatur, IL, with visitation Friday, January 17, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the church. Burial will be in North Fork Cemetery, Decatur, IL. Memorials may be made to the family.

Beverly was born May 11, 1948 in Hartford, KY, the daughter of Harold Sawyer and B.J. Heitz (Koger). She married Gerald “Jerry” Hardwick on March 1, 2009 in Las Vegas, NV. Beverly was a member of Resurrection Life Church and past member of Women of the Moose. She worked as a Patient Advocate Liaison for 10 years at DMH, and was a waitress for 40 years, including working at Swartz Restaurant. Beverly loved animals, listening to Motown music, and spending time at her grandkid's sports and activities.

She is survived by her mother B.J. Heitz of Decatur; husband Jerry of Decatur; son Robert Michael (Nichole) Redpath of Decatur; daughter Michelle Redpath of Los Angeles, CA; stepdaughters Jodi (A.J.) Hardwick of Monticello and Jennifer Hardwick of Gibson City, IL; 17 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter; sisters Connie Warnsley and Vicki (Tony) Stepney; brother Robert Denney, all of Decatur; 8 nieces and nephews.