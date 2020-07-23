SPRINGFIELD — Beverly Ann Harvey, 73, of Springfield, Illinois died peacefully in her sleep earning her heavenly wings, July 18, at Heritage Health of Springfield. Beverly was born September 14, 1946 in Decatur, IL. Growing up in Decatur she attended Eisenhower High School and went on to graduate top of her class from Barbizon Modeling Agency which came natural to her.
Beverly is survived by her daughter Cynthia (Kevin) MacKenzie, of Springfield, IL; brothers and sisters, Charles (Mary) Harvey of Decatur, IL. Evelyn Harvey of California, Jack (Nita) Harvey of Decatur, IL, Larry (Joyce) Harvey of Decatur, IL, Brenda (Willie) Garry of Decatur, IL, Kay Harvey of Decatur, IL, Pastor Robert (Mary) Harvey of Indianapolis, IN, and Terry (Phyllis) Harvey of Decatur, IL and many loving nieces and nephews.
Services: Saturday July 25, 2020 at Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703. Visitation: 3:00pm-3:30pm. Services: 3:30pm-4:30pm. Pastor Robert Harvey Officiating.
Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield.
CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with social distancing please. Face masks are required please.
