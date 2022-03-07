GAINSVILLE, Florida — Beverly Ann Hotwick Ciotola died at her home in Gainesville, FL on February 25, 2022. She was 82. Born in Decatur, IL, she graduated from Stephen Decatur High School before attending University of Missouri in Columbia. There she met her future husband, Paul Ciotola, marrying in 1959. They moved to Fort Leonard Wood, MO, where Paul was in the Army, and then settled in Racine, WI for 25 years, where she raised her four children. The Ciotolas moved to Gainesville in 1989. Beverly was a secretary, bookkeeper, church childcare provider and a homemaker. Beverly enjoyed traveling, nature, cooking, shopping, holiday decorating, and most of all, her family. She often spoke up for the rights of women, children and pets. She loved all animals and had several rescue dogs and cats.