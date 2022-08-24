Nov. 15, 1938 - Aug. 22, 2022

DECATUR — Beverly Ann Mitchell, 83, of Decatur, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, in the Loft of Decatur.

Beverly was born November 15, 1938, in Monticello, IL, the daughter of Lewis and Lola (Crook) Mitchell.

She is survived by her sister, Judith (Ralph) Myers; niece, Marcia (Bob) Beckett; and nephews: Mitch (Kelly) Myers and Mark (Nan) Mitchell.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Lewis Mitchell Jr.

No services planned.

The family would like to thank the hospice nurses for all of their loving care.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.