LOVINGTON — Beverly Ann (Ross) McKean, 80 of Lovington, formerly of Decatur, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019.
Graveside services to celebrate Beverly's life will be held at 11 am on December 14, 2019 in the Hall Cemetery in Blue Mound, conducted by Pastor Rodney Houser. Memorial contributions can be made to the donor's choice. Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Beverly was born on June 6, 1939 in Decatur, a daughter of Glenn S. and Juanita C. (O'Bryan) Ross. She had worked at Lowes and White Hen Pantry and Casey's in Lovington.
Surviving are her daughter- Carol Peterson and husband William “Pete” of Colorado Springs, CO, sisters- Carolyn Hadden of Kentland, IN and Judy McGregor and husband Lowell of Lovington and a brother- Gary Ross of Decatur as well as two grandsons- Fletcher and Jacob Peterson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son- Steven L. McKean.
