DECATUR - Beverly Anne Ewing, 91, of Decatur, IL passed away at 11:35 a.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Eastview Terrace Nursing Home, Sullivan, IL.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 7, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Beverly's memory to the Salvation Army. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Beverly was born January 30, 1930, in Taylorville, IL the daughter of Paul R. and Nona (Sneller) Beggs. She married Charles W. Ewing on June 11, 1949. He preceded her in death on August 15, 2000. She was a member of the Salvation Army Women's League.

Surviving are her children: Thomas Ewing of Morena Valley, CA, Charles Ewing (Christine) of Atwood, IL, Samuel Ewing of Decatur and Patrick Ewing of Decatur; ten grandchildren also survive.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter, Anne and grandson, Mike.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Eastview Terrace for their care and compassion.