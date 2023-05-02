Nov. 15, 1930 - April 26, 2023

DECATUR — Beverly Eleanor Dean, age 92, a life-long resident of Decatur, IL, passed away on Wednesday, April 26 2023 surrounded by her dearly loved family and friends.

Beverly, also known as wife, mother, mom, grandma, gramsie, GG, aunt B, cousin, sis and friend was born on November 15, 1930, to Thomas Ezra Carter and Rosa Ella (Anderson) Carter in Decatur IL. She graduated from Stephen Decatur High School and married the love of her life Keith Dean on November 26, 1950. They were blessed with two children, Sharon and Jerry.

Beverly had a career working for A.E. Staley, Dr. Francis Lee and Forsyth Medical Center.

She was a faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church for 84 years. She volunteered as the church organist for 54 years and loved playing duets with her little brother Dale Carter who was the pianist. She led the youth choir for many years and also served as a Sunday School teacher.

Beverly was known for her strong Christian faith. She loved the Lord and felt led to share the message of salvation with everyone she met.

She was a beautiful woman who touched so many lives with her gentle spirit, unconditional love, kind and giving heart and her quick sense of humor. She had a deep love for family, friends, her church, music, the Chicago Cubs (whom she was thrilled to see win a World Series in her lifetime!) and her favorite food Ice Cream! She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She took great delight showering them with love, playing with them, attending, supporting and cheering them on in whatever sports or other activities they were involved in.

Beverly faced the joys in life as well as sickness, suffering and heartache with unwavering faith. Through it all, the scripture verse that she recited daily was "This is the day the Lord has made, I will rejoice and be glad in it." (Psalm 118:24) She loved this verse and lived her life believing in her heart that God is sovereign, He is good, she was His beloved daughter and that life was a gift. She is now home rejoicing with her Savior.

Beverly is survived by her children: Sharon Schabowski of Decatur, Jerry (Julie) Dean of Wheaton; grandchildren: Shawn and Sarah Schollenbruch of Decatur, Katelyn (Sam) Haist of Indianapolis IN, Krista (Patrick) Hopkins of Noblesville IN, Jesse (Dana Eden) Dean of Warrenville; great-grandchildren: Karl Coleman, Shaelyn and Shomiah Page, Eden, Chloe and Norah Haist, Piper, Owen and Quinn Hopkins; her sister, Freda Dean of McLeansboro; sister-in-law, Glenda Carter of Fairview Heights; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents, Ezra and Rosa Carter, husband, Keith Dean, son-in-law, Mark Schabowski, grandson, Shomari Page (Sarah); brothers and sisters-in-law: Claro "Sonny" and Thelma Carter, Donald and Norah Carter, Harold and Rosie Carter, Bobby and Helen Carter, Omer and Elsie Carter, Carl Carter, Dale Carter and Lester Dean.

Funeral Service will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Tabernacle Baptist Church. Visitation will be 5:00–8:00 PM, Friday, May 5, 2023 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur and an additional visitation will be 9:00–9:30 a.m., Saturday morning, May 6, 2023 at the church. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials in Beverly's honor may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church.

