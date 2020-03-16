LAKEWOOD — Beverly G. Martz, 80, of Lakewood, IL, passed away at 10:02 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 in St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Antonio Sutton officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00-6:00 p.m. Friday, in the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Eiler Cemetery, near Tower Hill, IL. Memorials may be given to Lakewood United Methodist Church.

Beverly was born on May 1, 1939 at home, just Northeast of Herrick, IL, the daughter of Walter Raymond and Frances Elizabeth (Sparr) Smart. She graduated from Tower Hill High School in the class of 1956. Beverly married Jerry D. Martz on July 12, 1957. She worked at P.R. Mallory Co. in Pana, IL, International Paper in Shelbyville, IL and retired from the housekeeping department at Shelby Memorial Hospital. Beverly was a member of the Lakewood United Methodist Church, where she held a variety of offices. She enjoyed reading, gardening, working in her flowers, crocheting and quilting.