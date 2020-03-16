LAKEWOOD — Beverly G. Martz, 80, of Lakewood, IL, passed away at 10:02 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 in St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Antonio Sutton officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00-6:00 p.m. Friday, in the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Eiler Cemetery, near Tower Hill, IL. Memorials may be given to Lakewood United Methodist Church.
You have free articles remaining.
Beverly was born on May 1, 1939 at home, just Northeast of Herrick, IL, the daughter of Walter Raymond and Frances Elizabeth (Sparr) Smart. She graduated from Tower Hill High School in the class of 1956. Beverly married Jerry D. Martz on July 12, 1957. She worked at P.R. Mallory Co. in Pana, IL, International Paper in Shelbyville, IL and retired from the housekeeping department at Shelby Memorial Hospital. Beverly was a member of the Lakewood United Methodist Church, where she held a variety of offices. She enjoyed reading, gardening, working in her flowers, crocheting and quilting.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry of Lakewood; sons, Ron Martz (Tracy) of Chillicothe, IL, Don Martz (Sharon) of Quincy, IL, Brad Martz of Shelbyville, IL; daughter, Kelli Standley of Shelbyville, IL; brother, Frank Smart of Pana, IL; sister-in-law, Judy Smith of Shelbyville, IL; nine grandchildren, Ashleigh, Lindsay (Brian), Natalie, Jonah (Alysa), Greg, Sarah (Isaac), Brandi, Josh and Michelle; six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Frances Smart; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Doss and Ruth Martz; son-in-law, Jim Standley; grandson, Brock Martz; brothers-in-law, Larry Martz and Dave Smith; and sisters-in-law, Sandra Henne (Ed) and Nancy Smart.
Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.